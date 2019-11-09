BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light City is almost over, but there is still time to get out and enjoy all the fun to be had.

Many of the light installations around the Inner Harbor for Light City are interactive and educational. Local college students and staff took on the challenge to create masterpieces with a message.

It’s all part of the art exhibit “Sparks.”

“The tradition of Spark is to provide light inspired artwork from UMBC and Towson, from art faculty and students,” Sparks Curator Katherine Borg said. “This year, we expanded to have literary-inspired works.”

There is a message in the lights dancing along the Sparks Gallery at the Columbus Center.

“It’s interesting this year to see how many artists are tapping themes related to the environment and nature,” Borg said. “We have artists working with issues related to where we are in Baltimore.”

UMBC Assistant Professor and Artist Evan Tedlock’s display explains the effects of CO2 in the air.

“We have some scientific data that’s influencing how the animation works and some breath sensors you can blow into that adds your own data into real-time animation,” Tedlock said.

Towson University Associate Professor Jen Figg focused her sculpture on the growing concerns related to climate change.

“The sculpture is called “Melt And Ode To Ice” which is about climate change and it takes the form of a molecule of water and shows how it dissolves in the heat,” Figg said.

Nearly 20 artists participated in Sparks.

Light City wraps up Sunday with fireworks at the Inner Harbor. The fireworks display is expected to begin at 9:45 p.m.