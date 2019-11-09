BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Ravens are coming off their biggest win of the year after taking down the reigning Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots in primetime.

Against a top-5 defense, quarterback Lamar Jackson had no trouble taking care of business, effectively running and throwing the football.

Jackson completed 17-of-23 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

Another solid performance against one of the best defenses in the league continued to solidify Jackson’s MVP argument.

This week, however, Jackson has been battling an unspecified illness, as the Ravens prepare for an AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said in a press conference Friday that he expects Jackson to play.

At 0-8, without star wide receiver A.J. Green, and with rookie quarterback Ryan Finley under center, the Bengals should be a stroll in the park for Baltimore.

This game, however, could be much closer than fans may think. In Week 6 against the Bengals, the Ravens came out on top by only one score.

Jackson was able to get it done on the ground for Baltimore, however, rushing for 152 yards and one touchdown.

Baltimore has won four in a row overall to take control of the division, leading Pittsburgh by two games.

A victory Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium would give the Ravens their first series sweep of Cincinnati since 2011 and their longest winning streak since 2010.

You can catch all the action from Sunday’s game right here on WJZ.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.