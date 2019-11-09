Comments
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ) — The Ripley Race 5K to raise awareness for war veterans will take place on November 10 in Annapolis.
The race is expected to take one hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Street closures are expected at 8:05 a.m. between the Main Street corridor and USNA Gate 1.
Runners should be in the neighborhoods listed below at the following times:
- Main Street to Randall Street and out King George Street from 8:05 to 8:30 a.m
- Main Street from 8:05 to 8:25 a.m.
- West Annapolis at Baltimore & Annapolis Blvd and Taylor Ave. from 8:10 to 8:35 a.m.
- Taylor Ave. at Rowe Blvd. from 8 to 8:10 a.m. and from 8:15 to 9:00 a.m.
All streets listed will open and close on a rolling basis.
The 5K run begins at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and will come down Rowe Blvd., around Church Circle, down Main Street, over to Gate 1 and back up King George Street, finishing at the stadium, according to the release.
For more information, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.