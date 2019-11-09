Filed Under:Annapolis, Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Ripley 5k Race, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ) — The Ripley Race 5K to raise awareness for war veterans will take place on November 10 in Annapolis.

The race is expected to take one hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Street closures are expected at 8:05 a.m. between the Main Street corridor and USNA Gate 1.

Runners should be in the neighborhoods listed below at the following times:

  • Main Street to Randall Street and out King George Street from 8:05 to 8:30 a.m
  • Main Street from 8:05 to 8:25 a.m.
  • West Annapolis at Baltimore & Annapolis Blvd and Taylor Ave. from 8:10 to 8:35 a.m.
  • Taylor Ave. at Rowe Blvd. from 8 to 8:10 a.m. and from 8:15 to 9:00 a.m.

All streets listed will open and close on a rolling basis.

The 5K run begins at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and will come down Rowe Blvd., around Church Circle, down Main Street, over to Gate 1 and back up King George Street, finishing at the stadium, according to the release.

For more information, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments