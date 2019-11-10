Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens had a big win against the Bengals this Sunday, but were down one player for most of the game.
Defensive tackle Michael Pierce had to cut out of the game early after hurting his ankle.
Coach John Harbaugh said the x-rays on his ankle came back negative, but there is no clear timetable on his return.
Coach Harbaugh says Michael Pierce's X-rays came back negative. pic.twitter.com/7p1q1owUVm
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 10, 2019
Harbaugh said the team would reevaluate on Monday.
The Ravens took down the Bengals 49-13 Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati.
