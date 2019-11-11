



Police are looking for 15 juveniles who beat and stomped a 53-year-old man last week.

The victim was walking along Fayette Street near the main post office one block from police headquarters when he took a shortcut onto New Hope Circle in the Pleasant Gardens townhome complex.

He was jumped by what he estimates are 15 juveniles. His injuries were so severe he had to be hospitalized.

According to the police report obtained by WJZ, the attack happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. It lists multiple injuries the victim suffered, including bruised eyes.

“They beat him to the point he went down. They kicked. They stomped. They did a pretty substantial amount of damage,” BPD Detective Donny Moses said. “In an assault like this, there has to be a commotion where people heard something, but at the same time, there’s a level of fear. People may not want to come forward because they feel like they may be next.”

Police have recovered surveillance video from the area but are not sure if they were able to capture identifiable images of the suspects.

“Out of nowhere, the victim found himself surrounded,” Moses said.

Several social media posts blame squeegee boys who frequently work nearby on Orleans Street for the attack. Those working at the corner Monday told WJZ they have seen the postings but had nothing to do with the violence.

“Everybody wants us gone,” said one man, who declined to give his name. “They don’t want us here, so anything that happens in this area, they’re going to blame it on us.”

“We don’t worry about what they’re saying because at the end of the day, they aren’t putting money in our pockets,” another said.

Police told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren they have no evidence that would point to squeegee kids being involved.

Police said they know of no other recent attacks in the area.

Back in July, a civilian police employee was attacked just a ten-minute walk from last week’s attack. His beating was captured on camera, and three juveniles were arrested in that attack.

Police said it’s critical they find the suspects in this latest beating.

“People need to realize this could be their father. This could be their brother. This could be their son, and we need to get to the bottom of this,“ Moses said. “If they strike once, chances are they’ll strike again. Before they strike again, we need to arrest them.“