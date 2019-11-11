BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens have been bringing Baltimore together with their winning streak, and Sunday- while they were away, they were uniting fans in a different way.

Through what’s known as “Game Day Conversations”.

“It helps making people comfortable in having these tough conversations,” said attendee Carlina Carter.

The Ravens teamed up Sunday with organizations across the City for several watch parties.

The initiative aims to get people of different backgrounds together to talk about issues in Baltimore.

“What we hope to gain is that people will be truly more connected to each other, but also more committed to improving their neighborhoods and the broader communities,” said Watikqua Lange, manager of corporate responsibility at T. Rowe Price.

T. Rowe Price representatives organized a watch party at their Owings Mills facility, but there were several other events in people’s homes.

They also had a special focus on young fans, with a teen lounge and kid zone.

“What I got out of it was all about empowering the youth, kind of getting them to find a sense of community, kind of getting them to build partnerships and relationships that will last them a lifetime,” said T. Rowe Price employee Nikia Wilkins.

With a 7-2 record, Baltimoreans know it feels good to win both on the field and in our communities.

“I think to be able to bring people together from so many different walks of life is really important. In order to push the city forward, you’ve got to have more voices at the table.” Lange said.