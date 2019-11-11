Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a stabbing near the Inner Harbor Monday evening.
Police said the stabbing happened around 5 p.m. outside the Chick-Fil-A and Shake Shack in the 400 block of East Pratt Street. A 14-year-old reportedly got into an altercation with four other teens when they were stabbed in the side.
The teen ran into the Chick-Fil-A for help and was taken to an area hospital, police said.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.