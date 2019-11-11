  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Chick-Fil-A, Crime, Inner Harbor, Local TV, Shake Shack, Stabbing, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a stabbing near the Inner Harbor Monday evening.

Police said the stabbing happened around 5 p.m. outside the Chick-Fil-A and Shake Shack in the 400 block of East Pratt Street. A 14-year-old reportedly got into an altercation with four other teens when they were stabbed in the side.

The teen ran into the Chick-Fil-A for help and was taken to an area hospital, police said.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

 

Comments