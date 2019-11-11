COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an armed home invasion that happened near the University of Maryland campus in College Park.
Campus police sent out an alert around 7:40 p.m. warning of a home invasion robbery in the 7400 block of Dickinson Avenue.
(1/2) Community Alert: Off Campus Home Invasion Robbery (Armed)
A home invasion robbery was just reported off-campus in the 7400 block of Dickinson Ave. Three males wearing all dark clothing entered a residence and demanded property. A handgun was used during this incident.
— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) November 12, 2019
Three men wearing all dark clothing reportedly entered the home and demanded property, police said.
The men fled in an unknown vehicle, police said.
Campus police gave the all-clear just before 9 p.m.
