Filed Under:Crime, DC, DC news, Local TV, Talkers, University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an armed home invasion that happened near the University of Maryland campus in College Park.

Campus police sent out an alert around 7:40 p.m. warning of a home invasion robbery in the 7400 block of Dickinson Avenue.

Three men wearing all dark clothing reportedly entered the home and demanded property, police said.

The men fled in an unknown vehicle, police said.

Campus police gave the all-clear just before 9 p.m.

 

Comments