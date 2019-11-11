TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have found the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a tow truck driver last week in Prince George’s County.
Police believe the vehicle involved is a 2004 white Cadillac Escalade. It was found at Maryland Route 3 and Route 175 in Gambrills in Anne Arundel County Sunday afternoon.
The driver’s identity is pending further investigation, police said.
The victim is David Reinerio Pineda Alvarez, 63, of Washington, D.C. He was declared dead on the scene by Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.
He was a tow truck operator who was helping a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the road when he was fatally hit.
Alvarez was exiting his vehicle and walking up to the vehicle with the flat tire, which was on the shoulder of the road near Branch Avenue and Coventry Way in Temple Hills, when a driver hit the disabled vehicle, Alvarez and possibly the tow truck, police said.
The tow truck had its lights flashing and was on the shoulder of the road at the time of the crash, police said.
