BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Maryland Deputy Attorney General and Baltimore mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah Monday unveiled a 20-point plan he says will help him achieve his pledge of lowering the city’s homicide rate to below 200 within three years.

The plan, which Vignarajah is calling “End the Bloodshed,” would create two new positions at city hall, a public advocate and a deputy mayor for public safety.

Vignarajah is also calling for wiretap investigations targeting gangs, offering city residents and property owners a $100 rebate for buying and registering private cameras and dedicating $10 million to a diversion program for youth and young adults charged with low-level crimes.

He also supports a controversial program that would see aerial surveillance plans fly over the city, a plan Police Commissioner Michael Harrison has said he doesn’t see being effective.

 

