BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 58-year-old woman with dementia.

Tamara Moler was last seen on Nov. 11 in the 600 block of North Wolfe Street near Johns Hopkins Hospital.

She was last seen wearing a pink cap, a white jacket, blue jeans and black deck shoes. She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 110 pounds.

Moler suffers from dementia.

If you know the whereabouts of Tamara Moler, please dial 911 or Missing Person detectives at 443-984-7385.

