BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A brutal attack, a shooting outside of a school, and a stabbing next to the Inner Harbor- three violent attacks, and police say what they all have in common is that teenagers are involved.

The picture of a badly beaten 52-year-old man in the emergency room is circulating on social media. According to the police report, the attack happened last Tuesday night.

The victim was taking a shortcut through New Hope Circle when 15 teens surrounded him. He is now recovering at Shock Trauma.

This was the first in a series of violent incidents involving teenagers.

“Out of nowhere, he found himself surrounded,” Baltimore Police Detective Donny Moses said. “They beat him, they punched him, they stomped him and then they robbed him.”

This was followed by a shooting Monday afternoon on the campus shared by three northeast Baltimore high schools. A 19-year-old student was shot in the leg outside of Reginald F. Louis High School.

The victim is in the hospital and expected to be okay.

“[The victim] does appear to have been targeted,” Baltimore Police Detective Nicole Monroe said. “Detectives do not know why.”

Just a few hours later, a 14-year-old was stabbed in the side after getting into an altercation with four teenage boys by the Chick-Fil-A across from the Inner Harbor.

He’s recovering in the hospital from non-life-threatening injuries.

“It’s really unacceptable,” Mayor Jack Young said.

Mayor Young said his office has made a dent into getting young people into jobs, but that he can’t do this alone.

“You break it by going into those neighborhoods and provide job opportunities for them and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Young said. “And by putting development in those neighborhoods that haven’t seen development in decades and that’s what we’re working to do.”

Police are still working to identify the suspects in all three attacks.