EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Popeyes in Edgewood from last week.
Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Popeyes in the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way at around 11:38 p.m. on November 8.
When they arrived, they were told two men wearing all black clothing and masks entered the Popeyes through an unlocked door after closing and confronted an employee.
One of the suspects showed a handgun, and they took several employees’ cell phones and cash from the employees before they fled.
Deputies said no one was injured.
Anyone with information should call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, 1-888-540-8477, and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
