CECIL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State police arrested and charged 27-year-old Codie King with drug possession and distribution charges after a traffic stop Friday night in Cecil County.
He is held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center.
Troopers saw a driver of a Mitsubishi Endeavor commit a traffic violation on westbound Pulaski Highway at White Hall Road on November 8 at 11:40 p.m.
After a traffic stop, the driver was identified as King.
King admitted to troopers that his license was suspended.
Troopers obtained an open warrant after confirming that King’s license was suspended, leading to the search of the Mitsubishi where they found suspected marijuana, a digital scale, 3.6 grams of suspected crack-cocaine, 25 Amphetamine pills, 28 Clonazepan pills, 23 strips of Suboxone and other paraphernalia, according to the release.
King was arrested at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
