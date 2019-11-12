Comments
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were hurt after a home invasion in Harford County.
The Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Monday night in Bel Air at a home on Still Pond Way.
One victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
The second victim suffered minor injuries.
Police have not released any information about suspects or if any property was taken from the home.
They’re asking anyone with information to give them a call immediately.
