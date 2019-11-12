BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The race to fill the late Congressman Elijah Cummings’ seat is getting even more crowded.

Baltimore County Republican Kimberly Klacik announced she is running for Congress.

“Why do you want to run for office? Because the people that are doing it right now, aren’t doing a really good job,” she said.

Klacik acknowledged it is going to be a tough battle in deep-blue Maryland.

Klacik already has national recognition. Earlier this year, her social media posts of trash in west Baltimore went viral.

President Donald Trump even chimed in. He called the district “rat and rodent-infested” and criticized Congressman Cummings.

“I’m not just going to just sit on the sidelines anymore, I am going to run and I am going to see what I can do and figure out some solutions,” Klacik said.

One of Klacik’s opponents will be the late Congressman’s widow.

Just hours earlier, Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings announced she too will be running to fill her late husband’s seat.

Also in the race for February’s special primary is former Congressman Kweisi Mfume and Delegate Talmadge Branch. Senator Jill Carter has even formed an exploratory committee.

Dr. Rockeymoore Cummings said she will work to protect her husband’s legacy.

“I have been for the people, I have been fighting alongside Elijah all these years, and he wanted me to continue the fight, and that’s what I am doing,” she said.

At least six Democrats and three Republicans have filed to run for this position.