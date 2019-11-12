UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian in Upper Marlboro Friday night.
A witness reported a car heading eastbound on Martin Luther King Junior Highway toward Whitfield Chapel Road where the car moved into the right turn lane, passed vehicles at a red light and hit a man walking along the right side of the road near the fog line on November 8 at 9:20 p.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
PGPD seeks information in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Upper Marlboro. https://t.co/diN4KZnVMd
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 12, 2019
Police described the vehicle as a white sedan that may have damage near the front right headlight area.
The driver did not remain at the scene.
If anyone has information on that can identify or locate the driver as well as identify the victim please call 301-731-4422 or 1-866-411-8477.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.