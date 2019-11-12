(CNN) — The UK’s main opposition party says it has experienced a “sophisticated and large scale cyber attack” on its digital platforms.
In a statement to CNN, a Labour Party spokesperson said the attack had “failed” because of the party’s “robust security systems.”
“The integrity of all our platforms was maintained and we are confident that no data breach occurred,” the spokesperson said, adding that the matter has been reported to the National Cyber Security Centre.
“Our security procedures have slowed down some of our campaign activities, but these were restored this morning and we are back up to full speed,” they added.
The UK is holding a snap general election on December 12.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
You must log in to post a comment.