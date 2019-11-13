WATCH LIVEHouse Impeachment Inquiry Hearing
BALTIMORE Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore police arrested 28-year-old Ashley Thorne for the homicide of 33-year-old Amanda Burket that occurred on November 7.

Thorne was sent to Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with first-degree murder.

Officers reported to a shooting in the 4400 block of Fairhaven Avenue where a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment on November 7 at 2:27 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7lockup.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

