BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for attempted murder.
Police were called to the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road on Oct. 19, 2019, around 1:45 a.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated.
Detectives investigated the shooting identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.
Police are looking for 36-year-old Clarence Orlando Moore, Jr. of the 3000 block of Mallview Road. He is wanted for first degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, and various handgun violations.
Anyone who has seen Clarence Moore, Jr. or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at (410) 637-8970 or dial 911.
You must log in to post a comment.