BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drivers in parts of Baltimore will see more orange barrels going up in the coming days as crews begin work on two more road projects.
Phase two of the Baltimore Street resurfacing project is set to begin Friday. Crews will be resurfacing the road from Charles Street to South Street, which will result in lane closures.
Daily lane closures will happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, the city’s transportation department said. Weekend closures will run from midnight Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday beginning this weekend.
MTA buses will be detoured due to the construction.
The second phase of the project is expected to wrap up in early December, weather permitting, the city said. Phase three, which will repave Baltimore Street from South Street to Gay Street, will begin afterward.
In northwest Baltimore, one lane of westbound Druid Park Lake Drive will close beginning Monday for utility work. The closure will extend from Linden Drive and Eutaw Place and is expected to last around 90 days, transportation officials said.
