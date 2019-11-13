Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters battled a fatal three-alarm fire at a home in Havre de Grace Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 4000 block of Webster Road around 12:20 p.m. and found the building fully engulfed in flames, officials said.
One person was found dead at the scene, the state fire marshal’s office said. That person was the only one home at the time the fire broke out.
It took 50 firefighters around two-and-a-half hours to contain the blaze.
