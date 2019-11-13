Comments
SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a weekend robbery at a Severna Park gas station in which the robber allegedly got away with cash and lottery tickets.
Officers were called to the Shell Gas Station in the 600 block of Ritchie Highway around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of an armed robbery.
Police said the robber entered the gas station, showed a knife and demanded lottery tickets and cash. He then fled on foot toward Leland Drive.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
