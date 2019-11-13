ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County said missing 13-year-old Lemlem Earley was found.
She was last seen leaving her home in the 500 block of Anderson Avenue in Rockville Tuesday around 7 a.m.
Lemlem was supposed to walk to her middle school, but she never got there.
She’s 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair. She has worn crochet curls. She was possibly wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt with the words “JFK50” and “NCR Trail Marathon.” She was also wearing dark-colored pants and white tennis shoes.
The Police Department and family are concerned for LemLem Earley’s welfare. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.
