SUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved collision in Suitland from late October.
Officers responded to the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road for a collision involving a pedestrian where they found a man in the roadway on October 31 at 11:20 p.m.
Police identified the victim as 66-year-old Franklin Timmons.
Timmons suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital. He died of his injuries on November 11.
The man attempted to cross Silver Hill Road, when he was hit by the vehicle, police said. he was not in a crosswalk.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and did not suffer any injuries.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-731-4422 or 1-866-411-8477.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
