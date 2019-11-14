TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — More than 55 million travelers are kicking off the holiday season with a trip of 50 or more miles away this Thanksgiving.
AAA began tracking Thanksgiving travel in 2000, and this year will be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume- trailing only the record set in 2005.
An additional 1.6 million people will travel compared to last year, with the majority driving. AAA said the Wednesday afternoon before the holiday will be the worst travel time nationally, with trips taking as much as four times longer than normal in major metropolitan areas.
AAA predicts a total of 49.3 million will hit the road this Thanksgiving.
4.45 million Americans are expected to fly, a 4.6 percent growth from last year. If you’re traveling by trains, bus or even a cruise ship, you’ll be among 1.49 million doing so.
“With record levels of travelers, and persistent population growth in the country’s major metropolitan areas, drivers must prepare for major delays,” said Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the week.”
You must log in to post a comment.