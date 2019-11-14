BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are making a big change to the start time of their home games next season in an effort to make them more family-friendly.
The team said Thursday it would start all of its 2020 home games prior to Memorial Day and after Labor Day at 6:35 p.m. on school nights in an effort to allow families with kids to enjoy games on weekdays.
“The earlier start time for select weekday games is based upon extensive feedback from our fanbase as we continue to explore efforts that can enhance the Oriole Park experience for families, children, and fans of all ages,” the team’s senior vice president of administration and experience Greg Bader said in a statement.
In total, sixteen games will get the earlier start time, nine in the spring and seven in the fall.
You must log in to post a comment.