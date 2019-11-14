Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of an active K9.
K9 Zsundi passed due to a sudden illness.
Zsundi was born Feb. 8, 2009. He became a member of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in 2010.
He was certified in explosive detection, and was teamed with Master Deputy Carr, where they served together at the Carroll County Circuit Court House since Zsundi was trained and certified in 2011.
In addition to regular patrols of the Courthouses, Zsundi was also called upon to scan schools and other buildings following threats involving potential explosives.
