Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County Council voted unanimously Thursday to pass a bill raising the school facilities surcharge rate, which home builders pay to fund school construction.
The county said all revenue raised from the surcharge is dedicated to school construction for the Howard County Public School System.
The funding formula is based on the school system’s 10-year capital budget, projected state aid, student yield attributed to new construction and the projected number of new housing units over the next 10 years, the county said.
The council expects the increase to generate around $200 million in funding over the next decade.
You must log in to post a comment.