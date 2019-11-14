BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Harford County have arrested a 19-year-old bank teller in a home invasion in Bel Air earlier this week.
Police said Nathan Michael Newell broke into a home in the 1800 block of Still Pond Way in Bel Air Monday night and began assaulting one of the home’s residents, a 78-year-old man, until another resident, a 57-year-old woman, intervened. Newell than ran upstairs while the second resident ran to a neighbor’s home to call police.
Police said Newell had fled the scene by the time they arrived.
One of the residents was treated at the scene for injuries; the other was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police later learned one of the victims had withdrawn a large amount of money from the bank at which Newell worked.
He was arrested Wednesday at the bank and has been charged with home invasion, robbery, first-degree and third-degree burglary and first-degree and second-degree assault, police said.
He was taken to the Harford County Detention Center where he’s being held without bail.
