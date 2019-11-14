



As the deadline approaches for Marylanders to get their Real ID, the Motor Vehicle Administration says there are millions of residents in the state who still don’t have one.

The Real ID Act was passed in 2005, setting new and higher security standards for ID’s accepted at airports.

“I’ve heard a couple of airports mention it, but I’m hoping I don’t need it yet,” a traveler told WJZ.

Come October 1, 2020, residents without a Real ID will be turned away at TSA checkpoints.

“You’ll get all the kids ready, the whole family, you get to the TSA Agent, you present your driver’s license, and they have to turn you away because it is not Real ID compliant,” TSA Official Ron Mildiner.

Maryland’s MVA says they’ve made it easy for residents. Anyone can check online to see if their ID is the Real ID.

If it isn’t, the MVA has extended hours at many of their branches and will allow residents to schedule an appointment.

“We have more than 20,000 appointments each week at several times,” Christine Nizer of the Maryland MVA said.

Marylanders will need to bring with them:

Proof of Identity – Either a birth certificate or U.S. Passport.

Social Security Card – or a 1099 Form, or a W-2 that shows a full Social Security Number.

Two proofs of Maryland residency – a utility bill or voter registration card.

The change is intended to keep Marylanders’ identities secure.

“Identity security is a real concern for all Americans,” Nizer said. “So we want to make sure we are doing our part to give you the most secure credential we can.”

The main message from the DMV is to get this done sooner rather than later.

“Don’t forget to give yourself a gift, and I want to encourage you to get yourself a Real ID for the holidays,” TSA Official Lisa Farbstein said.