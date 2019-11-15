Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian-involved crash left a 75-year-old woman dead Thursday night in Baltimore.
Police were called to the 4700 block of Roland Road around 9:10 p.m. for a reported accident. When police arrived, they found Leslie Brown, 75, who had been struck by a vehicle.
Investigators learned Brown was crossing eastbound on Roland Road when a motorist, who was operating a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek, was traveling southbound in the first lane. The vehicle Struck Brown causing life-threatening injuries.
She was taken to an area hospital where she died a short time later.
The driver remained at the scene of the crash.
Investigators have not yet determined who was at fault.
You must log in to post a comment.