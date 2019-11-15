BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Less than two weeks ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel holiday, local gas prices are dropping.
The Maryland gas price average is down four cents on the week, thanks to an increase in gasoline supplies on the East Coast, a drop in gasoline demand and stable crude oil prices.
While prices are down slightly compared to last week, AAA advises drivers that fluctuations remain possible through the end of the month.
The gas price average in Maryland as of Friday is $2.47, which is down four cents in the last week, is the same as last month, and is down two cents from this date last year.
The national gas price average as of Friday is $2.60, down respectively two cents in the last week, four cents in the last month and five cents from this time last year.
