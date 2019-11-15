Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Feeling the need for speed?
Well, you missed out if you were not at a massive drone race inside the Baltimore Convention Center.
Lockheed Martin brought together engineers and technologists for the race, part of the Drone Racing League and the Global Professional Drone Racing Circuit.
They barreled through an obstacle course and were all equipped with artificial intelligence, meaning, they raced without GPS or human operation.
The winning teams in four events receive a $1 million cash prize.
You must log in to post a comment.