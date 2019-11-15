BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are over 1,600 people in Baltimore who cannot cook for themselves- perhaps they’re elderly or ill.

Meals On Wheels is the reason they’re alive- and Carole Melvin is one of the reasons it’s so effective.

Melvin knows by heart the route to Helen Bush’s home in Brooklyn.

“[Bush] is 97-years-old and does better than me,” Melvin said. “She’s amazing.”

WJZ’s Denise Koch: You look forward to Carole knocking on your door?

Helen Bush: Oh yes, every Thursday. She’s just so kind and jolly.

WJZ’s Denise Koch: What would you do if you didn’t have Meals On Wheels?

Helen Bush: I’d starve.

Melvin’s visits to Bush and all her clients are about more than bringing a hot meal. She also does small errands, provides company,

WJZ’s Denise Koch: What are you looking for?

Carole Melvin: Well, their health. Just to see what kind of condition they’re in. Also, you see if they’re eating the food.

Melvin began delivering 40 years ago when her children started school. She has not missed a week ever since.

“I’ve had clients for a very long time,” Melvin said. “In fact, it got to be to the point where it went from a client to a part of the family.”

Twice, Melvin has shown up to find clients in diabetic shock, unconscious on the floor. Because of her, they got help and survived.

WJZ’s Denise Koch: Does that wear on you?

Carole Melvin: Occasionally it does. I’ve been known to go home and cry.

WJZ’s Denise Koch: It doesn’t make you not want to do it?

Carole Melvin: Oh no, no. It makes me want to do it that much more.

Through the decades, Melvin lost her husband and gained great-grandchildren, but Meals On Wheels keeps her going.

“I just love doing volunteer work,” Melvin said. “I don’t know. I just feel like this was my niche in life to do this. I really do.”