BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A startling attack was caught on video in the Patterson Park area of southwest Baltimore.
The video was posted on the Nextdoor Neighbor app.
Three women are seen walking down Gough Street, away from Patterson Park. That’s when it appears five individuals ran up on them from behind and attacked them.
They took off running after someone came to the aid of the women.
A resident who lives nearby where the attack took place told WJZ she is concerned.
“I think the time of the attack is a little concerning,” she said. “I believe it happened just after 10, which is a pretty active time in this area. So the fact that people could be attacked so early in the evening is a concern.”
The Safety Chair of the Patterson Park Neighborhood Association said he has a database of about 200 homeowners who have cameras and he’s working to get better video of the suspects.
You must log in to post a comment.