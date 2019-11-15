BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The non-profit “Year Up” in Baltimore is teaching young adults how to step into the corporate environment and succeed.

“We’re taking young people and putting them into careers within one year,” Ronald Selby, Executive Director of Year Up, said.

Friday was Corporate Partner Day. Students had the opportunity to try their interview skills.

The program focuses on three areas of study: business operations, cybersecurity and information technology.

“We have over 20,000 entry-level jobs in Baltimore City alone,” Selby said. “So they’re having a hard time finding the right talent.”

Keara Whitehead said she’s always known IT was her talent.

“When I was a kid, everyone was playing with dolls,” Whitehead said. “My cousins were like, ‘Let’s play with dolls,’ and I always wanted to play with the computer.”

It was tough for here, however, to turn her passion into a living until she found Year Up.

“Everything’s an opportunity, and you’re the only one holding yourself back from that opportunity, so go for it,”