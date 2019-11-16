BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an overnight shooting left two people injured in north Baltimore.
Police responded to the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. around 12:48 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. While canvassing the area, officers found a 28-year-old man in the 500 block of Sheridan Ave. suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh.
A second shooting victim, a 39-year-old woman, was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg.
Medics transported both victims to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Northern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are in the process of interviewing the victims and witnesses.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
