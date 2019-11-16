Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson is posting MVP-type numbers this season, yet, he has remained humble through each game.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson is posting MVP-type numbers this season, yet, he has remained humble through each game.
Jackson has thrown for 2,036 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has a passer rating of 101.7.
Jackson completed 15 of 17 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns and added 65 yards and a touchdown on seven carries during Sunday’s 49-13 win over Cincinnati.
He spoke during a Facebook live segment this week about how he has remained humble through all the hype.
“You heard outside noises before, we got to this stage now, so the bandwagon going to come,” Jackson said. “It’s been like that ever since football’s been made. Even when I was in college it was like that. I just play ball.”
This week, he faces Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. You can catch all the action right here on WJZ.
You must log in to post a comment.