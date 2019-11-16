Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Behind every great athlete is a great game day playlist.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Behind every great athlete is a great game day playlist.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is no different. He spoke during a Facebook live segment this week about what he listens to on game day.
“[Music] put me in the mood to play,” Jackson said. “It wakes me up. It wakes my body up. Like, cranks me up. I just go out there and perform.”
Jackson said that Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys are among some of his favorite artists to listen to on game day.
‘I Just Play Ball’ Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Says Of Staying Humble Through The Hype
“I need to let everyone in my playlist,” Jackson said. “I listen to a lot of hip-hop music. A lot of rap. Lil Wayne, Hot Boyz.”
This week, Jackson faces Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. You can catch all the action right here on WJZ.
You must log in to post a comment.