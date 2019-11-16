BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The widow of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings underwent a successful double mastectomy at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
She decided to have this preventative surgery after her mother passed away from breast cancer and her sister was recently diagnosed.
Cummings will return to campaigning for her late husband’s seat in the 7th Congressional District in a couple of weeks after taking some time to recover.
She is expected to face a large field of competitors in both the special and regular general elections.
These opponents are expected to include Baltimore City Delegate Talmadge Branch, Republican strategist Kim Klacik, Representative Kweisi Mfume, Baltimore City State Senator Jill Carter and Howard County Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary.
The filing deadline for the special election is this coming Wednesday with the special primary election being held Feb. 4. Both the special general election and the primary election will be held on April 28.
