BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Before each Ravens home game, WJZ spotlights some All-Star tailgaters on our Purple Preview show.

This week, we feature a group of dedicated fans from the Fat Daddy Social Club on the Eastern Shore. They have been coming to Ravens home games since M&T Bank Stadium was built.

They do their tailgating with the help of a 1973 RV.

“The first season we were here at M&T Bank, we went out and bought the RV,” they said. “The group chipped in, did the work. We painted it ourselves.”

The Ravens take on the Texans at 1 p.m. Catch all the action here on WJZ.

 

