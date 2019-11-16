Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Before each Ravens home game, WJZ spotlights some All-Star tailgaters on our Purple Preview show.
This week, we feature a group of dedicated fans from the Fat Daddy Social Club on the Eastern Shore. They have been coming to Ravens home games since M&T Bank Stadium was built.
They do their tailgating with the help of a 1973 RV.
“The first season we were here at M&T Bank, we went out and bought the RV,” they said. “The group chipped in, did the work. We painted it ourselves.”
The Ravens take on the Texans at 1 p.m. Catch all the action here on WJZ.
