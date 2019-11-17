ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Baltimore County police officers responded to the 400 block of Eastern Boulevard for reports of a shooting at 1:40 a.m.
When they arrived they found evidence of a shooting on the parking lot of the business. Two victims, both male, were later found at area hospitals, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The first victim is listed in serious condition, and the other was released from the hospital after receiving treatment, police said.
A neighbor shared home security camera video that caught the gunshots on camera.
You hear what sounds like a dozen or so bullets being fired.
If anyone has information about this shooting, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.
