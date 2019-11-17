Comments
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a homicide in Middle River this Sunday.
Officers responded at 11:40 a.m. to the 300 block of Farwind Drive for a shooting victim. When they arrived they found the victim in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are actively conducting their investigation at this time.
If you have any information about this murder, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.
