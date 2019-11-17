BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison plus 35 years on Friday for the murder of Daniel Brinkley, 26, in October 2017.

Tyrone White was convicted in July 2019 of first-degree murder, firearm use in a felony crime of violence and firearm possession after a disqualifying crime.

The judge said five victim impact statement letters entered into the record were part of his reasoning in determining the appropriate sentence.

Officers responded to a call on October 2, 2017 at around 8:30 a.m. for a serious shooting in the 1300 block of Myrtle Ave in the Upton community.

Brinkley had been shot and was pronounced dead around 20 minutes after the call went out. He had suffered six gunshot wounds, police said.

A witness told police that White shot Brinkley several times, then rummaged through the victim’s pockets and removed items before he fled the scene on foot.

Shortly after the homicide, police got another call that ammo and a speed loader were found inside the trashcan of a church three blocks away from White’s home.

Body-worn camera footage captured the officers’ removal of ammo, a speed loader, a brown coat, and black boots from the trashcan. All pieces of physical evidence corroborated the witness’s testimony.

White was arrested within 24 hours of the shooting, but denied knowing the victim and gave police an alibi. However, his journals included numerous mentions of threats of violence toward Brinkley.

In an entry dated the day before the shooting, White wrote that “Danny needs to learn a lesson,”