
DUNCAN, Oklahoma (CBS DFW) — Multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, Monday, reports CBS affiliate KWTV. Three people, two men and a woman, were dead, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford told the station.
Ford said two people were shot inside a vehicle and one was shot outside of a vehicle. A handgun was used in the shooting, Ford told the station.
