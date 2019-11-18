BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is investigating a cluster of E. Coli infections- with seven people infected in Maryland.
All of them reportedly ate Ready Pac Bistro Bowl Chicken Caesar Salad bought from various Sam’s Clubs in the state.
One person has been hospitalized but there have been no deaths so far associated with these cases, the department said.
They advise people to not eat the bowl with a “Best By” date of October 31, 2019.
When they tested an unopened salad bought by one of the patients, they found E. coli in the romaine lettuce.
The salad bowls are also distributed to other retailers, and the investigation is ongoing.
Most people recover within five to seven days, the department said, but can sometimes be life-threatening or at least very severe.
If you think you might have been affected, seek medical advice right away, the health department said.
