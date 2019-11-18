BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm coat this winter might be something many people take for granted until they don’t have one.

An annual coat giveaway hosted by the Baltimore Ravens, fresh off their sixth-straight win, may help some people avoid the cold.

Players like Orlando Brown, Jr., Matthew Judon and Justin Tucker distributed coats to hundreds of homeless men at the Helping Up Mission Homeless Shelter on Monday morning.

The players also brought along other supplies, all a part of the team’s Act of Kindness community program.

“It’s important to be here because it’s Baltimore, we care about Baltimore and I think this city epitomizes what the Ravens are all about,” said John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens head coach.

This is the 16th year of the coat giveaway.

“It’s cold out there. Having a coat, warm hat and gloves, it means a whole lot,” said Antonio Johnson with Helping Up Mission.

Arthur Friday was once homeless, but now lives at the shelter and said it isn’t just about the coat itself.

“Addiction and taking a wrong road doesn’t justify who we are, we are someone, and for them to come here kind of justifies that,” Friday said.

He added meeting a Raven means they matter.

“These athletes here that took the time, they could be anywhere else in the world, but they took the time to be here,” Friday said.

But Coach Harbaugh said the event is just as rewarding for the team.

“We’re just having fun, it’s a great time for a great group of people,” he said.

“We can say hey to our kids, ‘Hey I got this from a Raven,'” Friday added.