



When it comes to food and drink, there’s plenty to do in Baltimore this week. From a wine dinner to cooking classes, here’s how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Orin Swift Wine Dinner

From the event description:

Join us as we toast to an evening of fine wines paired perfectly with Oceanaire’s cuisine. An Orin Swift brand ambassador will guide you through each varietal during this interactive tasting.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m.

Where: 801 Aliceanna St.

Price: $150

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 51% off at The Murder Mystery Co.

From the The Murder Mystery Co. deal description:

Interactive murder mystery dinner starring professional actors testing guests’ sleuthing skills throughout a three-course meal.

Where: 4901 Eastern Ave.

Price: $29.75 (50% off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 41% off Cooking Classes

From the Cooking Classes by Golden Apron deal description:

During a hands-on cooking class with a chef, participants learn to cook their favorite dish while sipping on wine/beer. No experience needed.

Where: 5604 York Road

Price: $49 (34% off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal