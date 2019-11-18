GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man shot in Glen Burnie Monday evening has died, police said.
Anne Arundel County Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Morris Hill Avenue. Officers responded to the scene after getting a 911 call about gunshots in the area.
Officers are on scene of a shooting in the 300 block of Morris Hill Avenue. 911 call for shots heard in the area, officers arrived and located one victim. No further information at this time. Updates will post when available.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) November 18, 2019
When they arrived, they found the victim, who they described only as an adult man. He later died from his injuries.
Police are calling the shooting targeted and are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
