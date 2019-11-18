  • WJZ 13On Air

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man shot in Glen Burnie Monday evening has died, police said.

Anne Arundel County Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Morris Hill Avenue. Officers responded to the scene after getting a 911 call about gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who they described only as an adult man. He later died from his injuries.

Police are calling the shooting targeted and are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

 

